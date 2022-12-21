MSP encourage Michiganders to prepare for severe winter weather

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are encouraging Michiganders to properly prepare for hazardous conditions as winter weather approaches this weekend.

The National Weather Service forecasts blizzard conditions for the Upper Peninsula starting on Thursday, Dec. 22, and in the Lower Peninsula beginning on Friday, Dec. 23. These conditions are expected to last through Saturday, Dec. 24, with winds between 40 and 50 mph. On Friday, winds have the possibility of reaching 60 mph.

"Winter weather can be highly unpredictable, and we encourage residents to start their travel early, if possible, or delay if plans are flexible," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. "The most important thing residents can do to stay safe during extreme weather is to be ready ahead of time by equipping their homes and vehicles with basic emergency preparedness items and developing an emergency plan."

MSP is sharing the following tips so Michiganders can be prepared for potentially hazardous weather conditions:

Make a 72-hour emergency supply kit. Include items such as a three-day supply of food and water, a battery-powered (or hand-crank) weather radio, blankets, flashlights with extra batteries, and emergency contact information

Be aware of the difference between a Winter Storm Watch and a Winter Storm Warning. A Winter Storm Watch means a winter storm is possible, while a Winter Storm Warning means the storm is already happening or will happen soon.

Identify alternate heat source in case of a power outage

Check the TV and radio for weather reports

Stay inside during storms and layer clothing, wear a hat, and cover mouth if going outside is necessary

Those who require oxygen should have a backup power source in case of a power outage.



In addition to these tips, MSP also shared the following tips for preparing cars for winter storm conditions:

Carry a supply kit with salt, sand, a shovel, food and blankets.

Make sure the car has proper antifreeze and water in the cooling system

Be sure windshield washing fluid is topped off

Check tire pressure

Keep fuel tank near full (this prevents freezing of the fuel line)

To ensure safety, let someone know where you are heading and your expected time of arrival

For more tips on safely preparing for winter storm conditions, visit here.