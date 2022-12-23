Watch CBS News
Slow down: MSP report multiple crashes as winter storm strikes Michigan

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As Michiganders travel through a winter storm Friday, Michigan State Police are reminding everyone to be safe after reporting multiple crashes throughout the state.

According to MSP's Fifth District in West Michigan, a total of nine semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 94 near mile marker 44 in Berrien County. Police also say a patrol vehicle was hit near mile marker 48, and a semi-truck on the freeway in Van Buren County is blocking the road following a crash.

In Southeast Michigan, westbound I-96 at Telegraph is closed after a semi-truck crash. In a video on Twitter, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw is urging drivers to slow down on the road.

"If you're going out today, make sure you are bundling up with a hat, gloves. Any exposed skin can cause frostbite pretty quick," Shaw said.

In Grand Rapids, troopers assisted a jackknifed semi-truck on I-96 near M-6.

"If you have to travel, do so slowly and safely. Otherwise, please just stay home," MSP said in a tweet.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 11:45 AM

