Where to find warming centers throughout Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As winter weather conditions are upon us, here are warming centers people can find throughout Metro Detroit.

For a list of warming centers throughout Wayne County, visit here. Following the link will give you the name of each warming center, including its location and operating hours.

The City of Detroit also shared a list of warming centers and respite locations available for residents to provide them relief from the cold weather.

Cass Community Social Services

Address: 11850 Woodrow Wilson St.

Phone Number: 313-883-2277

Open to families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Mack Warming Center

Address: 11037 Mack Ave.

Phone Number: 313-331-8990

Open to families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming Center

Address: 3535 Third Ave.

Phone Number: 313-993-6703

Open to single men

For more information on warming centers in Detroit, visit here.

The City of Farmington Hills will also open the Costick Center as a warming center from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 23.

The Costick Center is located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster.

Individuals do not need to be Farmington Hills residents to use this location as a warming center during these times.

For more information, call 248-473-1800 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.