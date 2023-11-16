Watch the Winter Special
Catch your First Alert Winter Weather Special this Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS Colorado. You can also see it next Monday (Nov. 25) at 8 p.m. on the CBS Colorado stream.
Colorado is home to some of the wildest weather across the United States. After all, the old saying goes "The weather starts east of the Rockies."
This significant difference in elevation can help play a pivotal role in deciding which place will be the big winner during a snowstorm. Three major features that drive northern Colorado's weather include the Front Range Mountains, Palmer Divide, and the Cheyenne Ridge.
One of the tools meteorologists use to determine how fluffy or wet snow is, is a snow-to-liquid ratio.
Winterizing your home can save you money during Colorado's harsh and inconsistent weather and reduce energy usage at the same time.
Denver International Airport celebrated Native American Heritage Month with a fashion show on Wednesday.
An Aurora man has been sentenced to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for murdering his mother inside her home in 2021.
A Jefferson County man was allowing an employee to stay in the basement of his home when that employee forced himself on top of the man's daughter, according to the sheriff's office. He was arrested in Denver on Tuesday.
Gov. Jared Polis has announced a plan to expand transportation options in Colorado while also reducing emissions.
Every morning between sunrise and 8:30 a.m., drivers can expect I-70 eastbound approaching Floyd Hill east of Idaho Springs to be closed. These closures will last through February 2025.
Gov. Jared Polis has announced a plan to expand transportation options in Colorado while also reducing emissions.
Several law enforcement agencies in the Denver metro area are getting ready for Free Gun Lock Week Dec. 9-Dec. 16.
The family of Jance Varela has issued a $15,000 reward for information in the search for the missing man who was last heard from May 26, 2022.
Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 60s through the week.
Denver International Airport celebrated Native American Heritage Month with an Indigenous fashion show on Wednesday.
According to the Broncos, this is the first time in franchise history that a Broncos rookie quarterback has earned the honors.
Head coach Michael Malone on Tuesday night reached 432 wins as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets. That ties the record held by legendary coach Doug Moe.
Colorado Buffaloes head football Coach Deion Sanders brought a special guest with him to his weekly news conference in Boulder -- "Miss Peggy."
In the second half of Sunday's Denver Broncos game, rookie running back Audric Estimé momentarily took all of the crowd at Empower Field at Mile High's breath away.
An NHL referee was taken to the hospital after Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson slammed into him accidentally during Colorado's game in Philadelphia.
Target stock tumbled more than 20% after reporting earnings that fell short of forecasts. Here what's going on.
For years, actor and comedian Katt Williams has claimed he lied about his age as a teenager to join the Marines and passed boot camp before being drummed out. The Marines have no record of him ever serving.
Director of Pentagon office probing UFOs showed Congress 3 cases it's resolved, but also discussed 3 — out of nearly two dozen — still under active investigation.
Frontier is expanding service across 21 airports in the U.S. and Caribbean. Here are the new routes the carrier will service.
Brendan Carr wrote Project 2025's chapter on overhauling the Federal Communications Commission. Here's what to know.
Dr. Mehmet Oz unsuccessfully ran for Senate in 2022. Now he's Trump's choice to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Trump has picked Howard Lutnick, a crypto enthusiast and the head of brokerage and investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald, to be commerce secretary.
President-elect Donald Trump's six-year New York criminal odyssey might need to continue for at least another four, prosecutors said Tuesday.
It's finally time for full implementation of a 2022 ballot measure, as license applications for psilocybin healing centers become available at the end of the year.
The FDA sent a warning letter flagging "significant violations" of manufacturing regulations for Tom's of Maine toothpaste.
Over 50 passengers and 15 crew members reported being ill with norovirus on a month-long cruise on the Coral Princess.
Officials suspect that migratory birds likely spread the H5N1 virus there.
After gathering around 70% support from the 60 or so ski patrol members working at Arapahoe Basin, the employees of the local ski mountain are now on the path to unionization, thanks in part to the governance of Communications Workers of America.
H&R Block, Intuit stock dropped amid a report that Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency may develop a tax filing app.
Law enforcement agencies are seeing a spike in smash-and-grab burglaries across the northern part of the Denver metro area and up into Northern Colorado.
Every time Michael Bryant leaves his apartment, he worries.
Another criminal case, impacted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's ongoing DNA scandal, will lead to a lenient plea bargain for a convicted killer.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is under scrutiny after more than two dozen people died in construction zone crashes this year.
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and dozens of other travelers showed up to pick up their rental cars at an upstate New York airport this summer and all of the employees of the Hertz rental car agency had "abandoned" their jobs.