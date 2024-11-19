Colorado's wind and terrain plays a big role in forecasting snow

Colorado's topography is unique. The lowest point is on the Eastern Plains with an elevation of 3,317 feet where the Arikaree River flows out of Yuma County. The highest point is atop Mount Elbert with an elevation of 14,438 feet (about half the cruising altitude of a commercial jet).

This significant difference in elevation can help play a pivotal role in deciding which place will be the big winner during a snowstorm. Three major features that drive northern Colorado's weather include the Front Range Mountains, the Palmer Divide, and the Cheyenne Ridge.

Keep in mind, as air rises all the moisture is squeezed out like a sponge, leaving the air warmer and dry. With that said, you want to be on the rising side (upslope) of the wind direction for big snow.

Let us start with the Front Range Mountains. A westerly wind will result in air rising over the High Country, leaving the Front Range with dry and warmer air. However, when the wind direction flips and comes from the east the Front Range will be on the rising side of the wind. This means all the moisture is rung out of the air across I-25 and portions of the Plains.

The Palmer Divide is between Denver and Colorado Springs. It has an elevation of 6,000 feet and 7,887 feet and is perpendicular to the high country. The divide can impact weather in surrounding areas such as Parker, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Franktown, and Elizabeth. Wind direction is everything when forecasting snow totals north and south of the Palmer Divide. A wind from the north results in locations on and north (the Denver side) getting big snow. A wind from the south will result in the moisture in the air to get rung out on the south side of the Divide, leading to heavy snow in Colorado Springs and northern El Paso County.

The Cheyenne Ridge is another elevated area of land between Fort Collins and Cheyenne with an elevation average ranging from 6,000 feet to 7,500 feet. The ridge can have a big impact on weather in surrounding areas such as Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland, and Longmont.

When a storm approaches from the north, air tends to rise on the Wyoming side of the ridge. This means northern Colorado is left with dry and warmer air. When winds shift from the south, all the moisture is rung out of the air in northern Colorado, resulting in snow!

