Evergreen school shooting report released, reveals shooter was interested in guns, purchased tactical gear and used slurs

A nearly 700-page report obtained by CBS News Colorado describes the Evergreen High School shooter's every move the day of the shooting last September, including the bus ride to school that morning.

The report out of Jefferson County about the now-deceased shooter was obtained on Thursday. It shows 16-year-old Desmond Holly was interested in guns, purchased tactical gear and used racial and gender-related slurs.

It includes dozens of interviews with the people who interacted with him in the moments before he opened fire on Sept. 10 and the reaction from friends and family, some of whom said his actions were a complete shock and others who said that, looking back, there were certainly red flags.

An investigation continues at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colo., on Sept. 10, 2025. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The documents include reports from the law enforcement officers who were the first to arrive at the high school in Evergreen, including one deputy's interaction with the 16-year-old shooter. The deputy recalled that the shooter never pointed his gun at the deputy, and that the teenager said he would put the gun down moments before he shot and killed himself.

Interviews done in the hours and days after the shooting include a friend who told investigators the shooter had edited videos of school shootings on his phone and would make dark jokes about neo-Nazis. When asked if he was surprised Desmond was involved, the friend said, "looking back," he was not surprised.

A family member described the shooter as quiet, noting that he had stopped talking about friends and was spending more time in his room. The same family member told investigators they were all very confused and that this is not who they knew the 16-year-old to be.

Students reunite with loved ones and classmates outside Bergen Meadow Elementary School after a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colo., on Sept. 10, 2025. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

One of the biggest questions that community members in Jefferson County have had since this tragedy was about how the shooter got the gun he used. Information from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office that came out months ago was that the weapon belonged to a family member and that it stayed locked in a safe. The report doesn't detail any more about how the shooter was able to get into that safe.

Two other students were injured in the shooting: 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone and a 14-year-old boy, whose parents asked that their child not be identified. Both have since been discharged from the hospital.