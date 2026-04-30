Denver Nuggets lose Game 6, eliminated in first round by Minnesota Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets were eliminated in Game 6 of the first round of the NBA playoffs on the road Thursday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 110-98 on their home court in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS , MN - APRIL 25: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets and Rudy Gobert (27) of the Minnesota Timberwolves stand side by side on the court during the third quarter of the Timberwolves' 112-96 win in game four of their NBA Playoffs series at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) AAron Ontiveroz / Contributor via Denver Post

Despite keeping pace the majority of the contest, the Nuggets were unable to overtake the Wolves for a long enough stretch to control a lead.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets on the court with 28 points, and Jaden McDaniels led the Wolves with 32 points.

Minnesota will go on to face the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the postseason.