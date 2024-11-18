Why winterizing your Colorado home now can not only reduce energy use, but also save you money

Winterizing your Colorado home not only reduces energy use, it saves you money

Our state has some of the wildest weather across the U.S. As the days get shorter and the temperature gets cooler, it's tempting for Coloradans to crank up the heat. But that can lead to higher energy bills.

Winterizing your home can protect it from damage caused by severe weather, keep your family warm and reduce your energy bills.

Catch your First Alert Winter Weather Special this Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS Colorado. You can also see it next Monday (Nov. 25) at 8 p.m. on the CBS Colorado stream.

Here are some easy adjustments around the house you can look into today:

- First, open the shades to let the sun's heat inside and unplug appliances when you aren't using them.

- Don't forget to turn the thermostat down. Every 1% you turn it down, you'll save 1% on your bill. That's according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

- Make sure your furnace is working efficiently.

- To avoid freezing pipes, Denver Water suggests keeping the thermostat at 65. Insulating your house and sealing any leaks in windows and doors is key to keeping the warmth inside.

Here's a list of common winterizing projects to consider:

Cleaning the gutters

Inspecting the roof for any places rain or snow could leak in

Cleaning the chimney

Adding insulation to the attic

Insulating pipes

Draining and disconnecting exterior hoses

HVAC system inspection and cleaning furnace filters

Weatherstripping windows or installing storm windows and doors

Trimming tree branches that could break in wind, snow and ice

Sealing a wooden deck

Repairing and stocking up on supplies like snowblowers and salt

The nonprofit Energy Outreach Colorado helps residents with their energy bills. CEO Jennifer Gremmert says being more conscientious about how you're using energy will help reduce your bill.

"So really thinking about, 'Can you turn down the thermostat during winter months? Can you open the windows to get some of that solar gain? Can you unplug appliances to reduce that plug load?'" she said.

Gremmert suggests taking a close look at your utility bill, line by line. Knowing exactly what you are paying for will help you use less energy while saving money.

As Xcel Energy plans to increase its peak hour rates next year, Gremmert has another example of managing money and energy: "We want people to think about using energy after 9 o'clock -- like setting dishwashers or thinking about laundry on the weekends."

Which makes the state's income-eligible winterization service all the more important. Colorado's Weatherization Assistance Program will expand access to energy efficiency improvements and high-efficiency electric appliances while reducing energy use and saving Coloradans money across the state.

Don't let the winter months creep up on you. Winterize your home, reduce energy and save money.