Justin Simmons announces retirement from NFL: "I'll always be a Denver Bronco"

Longtime Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. According to the Denver Broncos website, Simmons said he wants to be remembered as a Denver Bronco.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 16: Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 16, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Ryan Kang / Getty Images

"I would just love to be remembered as not just a Bronco, but just a man that gave his all to the team, the city," Simmons said in a statement posted on the team's website.

He was drafted by the Broncos back in 2016 with the 98th pick in the third round of the draft from Boston College, where he was a standout.

The productive safety went on to become a four-time second-team All-Pro, made the AFC Pro Bowl team in 2020 and 2023, and was the co-leader in interceptions for the entire league in 2022.

The Broncos announced the team was releasing Simmons in March 2024, after eight years with the Broncos.

"Being a Denver Bronco was more than just a team," said Simmons during an interview posted on the Denver Broncos website. "It was my heart, my home and my story."

During his time in Denver, Simmons was known for making his mark in the Mile High City in other ways, specifically welcoming passengers on the train to the gates at Denver International Airport in 2022.

DIA

"Welcome to Denver. This is Justin Simmons, All-Pro Safety with your Denver Broncos. We have the greatest fans in the league and I'm proud to play in this amazing sports town. See you on the field and go Broncos!"

At the time, airport officials said Simmons' welcome message was heard by more than 100,000 passengers every day

Simmons is quoted in an article on the Denver Broncos website as looking forward to coming back to Denver as a fan, "And this is not a goodbye. I look forward to joining you guys in the stands as we cheer on our team for years and years and years to come."

Simmons became familiar with the NFL over the years as a ball-hawking, strong defender who can make key plays at any moment that can shift the momentum in the game, and he did just that throughout his career.

Simmons spent his final season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.