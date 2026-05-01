Much-needed rain makes a splash in some parts of Colorado

The rain made a much-needed splash in parts of Douglas County on Thursday.

"These guys have been asking to splash in puddles all week long. So we finally decided it seems like there's enough rain," said Castle Rock dad Dan Kleist. "We didn't get to do any sledding this year, so yeah, excited to have some a little bit of moisture."

Kleist's 2 and 4-year-old sons spent the afternoon jumping in puddles in downtown Castle Rock.

Brothers splash in puddles in Castle Rock. CBS

It's a sentiment everyone in Douglas County seems to share.

"We need it because it's been so dry all winter. So I am really thrilled," said Castle Rock resident Courtney Belknap.

Even though some prefer the warm weather.

"I'm ready for it to be 90 again," said Castle Rock resident Deanna Murphy.

"Sun is great, but we really need the moisture," said Castle Rock resident Clarice Joyner.

Neighbors say it's the driest Colorado winter they've ever seen.

"I know I've already seen some fire warnings, and it's really scary. We don't need any more forest fires," said Murphy.

"Fire danger, worried about the water, just overuse of water," said Belknap.

Castle Rock during a rainstorm. CBS

"He said something a few days ago like, 'Why is it wet outside?' because we don't see rain," said Castle Rock resident Emily Kleist.

Many hoped for more of a storm.

"I was hoping for a big thunderstorm or something," said Murphy.

"We really, really need this. I wish it would keep coming down. I really do," said Belknap.

But any rain is good news.

"I hope this continues on through tomorrow," said Joyner.

"Just enjoy the day with the rain because we know it won't last long," said Murphy.

For some of Castle Rock's littlest residents, there's only one way to celebrate.

"Splash!" said Emily and Dan's 4-year-old son.