Watch CBS News
Local News

Walden, Colorado is the coldest location in the state. But why?

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado's wind and terrain plays a big role in forecasting snow
Colorado's wind and terrain plays a big role in forecasting snow 00:33

Colorado is home to some of the wildest weather across the United States. After all, the old saying goes "The weather starts east of the Rockies."  

This raised the question; how does the weather behave in the Rockies?  

Geography can have a direct impact on hyper-local weather. I've compiled four of the coldest locations across Colorado, please keep in mind these are the four coldest locations with a weather sensor present. 

Consider Alamosa, Gunnison, Antero Reservoir and Walden. They are all ice boxes.

coldestlocation.png
CBS

All of these areas are surrounded by significantly larger peaks. This results in cold air drainage, or denser, cooler air from mountaintops sinks into the valley and collects there.  

The mountains also serve as a barrier blocking any wind, preventing the air from mixing. Think of it like a lake filling with water.

coldestlocation2.png
CBS

Air in contact with the colder ground cools by conducting heat to the ground. When this cooling process occurs along mountain slopes, the cooling air becomes colder and denser than the air away from the slopes, which causes the cold air to sink downslope. 

special.png
Catch your First Alert Winter Weather Special this Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS Colorado. You can also see it next Monday (Nov. 25) at 8 p.m. on the CBS Colorado stream.
Joe Ruch
joe-ruch-copy16x9.jpg

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.