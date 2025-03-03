A strong winter storm will impact the mountains of Colorado, blizzard south and east of Denver.

Blizzard warnings have been issued south and east of Denver, treacherous travel is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday afternoon for portions of the Plains.

Let me start with the high country as widespread 4-10" is expected throughout the day on Monday. This activity will begin to spill across the foothills and Eastern Plains after 2 PM.

CBS

Temperatures will be far too warm for snow for the first few hours, but this is where things get interesting. This is our first warm storm of the year meaning temperatures are marginal, this means the snow will be wet and heavy—the back-breaking stuff. It also means a more favorable storm track will be needed for most of us to even transition to snow. Think of it like this: when large amounts of water fall, it will absorb heat from the environment as it evaporates. This process cools the surface. A weaker storm will result in lighter precipitation and milder temperatures.

CBS

Blizzard warnings have been issued south and east of Denver to include a portion of I-25 and I-70 on the Plains.

CBS

High winds will develop Monday night

Another aspect of the storm will be the strong winds. High Wind Warnings have been issued through 5 PM on Tuesday for gusts up to 65 mph. The combination of snow and wind will lead to downright treacherous travel at times across I-70 and the Palmer Divide. Snow may not be actively falling during the morning commute, but blowing snow will still be capable of reducing visibility to less than ¼ mile.

CBS

Winds of this magnitude make it difficult for high-profile vehicles to drive on a sunny day, so it won't take much snow or wet roads to create tricky travel conditions. I'd plan on major delays and possible closures for the early morning commute (before 8 AM).

Wind direction will also play a big role with this storm:

Wind direction is so important in Colorado. As air rises, it loses the ability to hold water vapor, causing the moisture... Posted by Meteorologist Joe Ruch CBS Colorado on Sunday, March 2, 2025

Please continue to check the First Alert Forecast as this system continues to evolve.