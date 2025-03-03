Blizzard Warnings issued across portions of Colorado, east of Denver. What is a blizzard?
Blizzard Warnings have been issued for portions of Douglas, El Paso, Arapahoe, Adams, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington, Sedgwick, Phillips, Yuma, and Kit Carson counties. Snow totals will range anywhere from 2 to 10 inches.
The warnings will go into effect tonight and generally linger through Tuesday evening.
A common misconception is that a lot of snow is required to create a blizzard, when, in fact, a blizzard can occur even when it is not actively snowing.
According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard warning is issued when sustained winds or frequent gusts greater than or equal to 35 mph, accompanied by falling and/or blowing snow, frequently reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile for three hours or more.
Travel is strongly discouraged during a blizzard.