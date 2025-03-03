Watch CBS News
Local News

Blizzard Warnings issued across portions of Colorado, east of Denver. What is a blizzard?

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

A mild start to Monday, but big changes are on the way as a Winter storm moves in
A mild start to Monday, but big changes are on the way as a Winter storm moves in 04:34

Blizzard Warnings have been issued for portions of Douglas, El Paso, Arapahoe, Adams, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington, Sedgwick, Phillips, Yuma, and Kit Carson counties. Snow totals will range anywhere from 2 to 10 inches.

The warnings will go into effect tonight and generally linger through Tuesday evening.

blizzard-warning.png
CBS

A common misconception is that a lot of snow is required to create a blizzard, when, in fact, a blizzard can occur even when it is not actively snowing.

According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard warning is issued when sustained winds or frequent gusts greater than or equal to 35 mph, accompanied by falling and/or blowing snow, frequently reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile for three hours or more.

blizzard-warning-explainer.png
CBS

Travel is strongly discouraged during a blizzard. 

Joe Ruch
joe-ruch-copy16x9.jpg

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.