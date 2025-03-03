Blizzard Warnings issued across portions of Colorado, east of Denver. What is a blizzard?

A mild start to Monday, but big changes are on the way as a Winter storm moves in

Blizzard Warnings have been issued for portions of Douglas, El Paso, Arapahoe, Adams, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington, Sedgwick, Phillips, Yuma, and Kit Carson counties. Snow totals will range anywhere from 2 to 10 inches.

The warnings will go into effect tonight and generally linger through Tuesday evening.

A common misconception is that a lot of snow is required to create a blizzard, when, in fact, a blizzard can occur even when it is not actively snowing.

According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard warning is issued when sustained winds or frequent gusts greater than or equal to 35 mph, accompanied by falling and/or blowing snow, frequently reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile for three hours or more.

Travel is strongly discouraged during a blizzard.