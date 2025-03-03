Blizzard warning will affect Colorado road conditions, snow already starting to stick to roadways

An early March snowstorm is beginning to have an impact on road conditions, and the Colorado Department of Transportation warned on Monday that road closures are "likely" with the blizzard warning that's going into effect overnight.

The areas that are the biggest concern for travel are the Eastern Plains and the Interstate 25 corridor at the Palmer Divide between Colorado Springs and Denver. In their news release, CDOT said the storm will "pack a heavy punch." It will bring snow accumulation of between 4 and 10 inches from Castle Rock down to Monument and other areas to the east and northeast of the Denver metro area. Wind gusts in the area that are under a blizzard warning are also projected to be as high as 70 mph. Blowing and drifting snow is expected to cause driver visibility issues and at times make vehicle travel impossible.

The Denver metro area itself is not under any winter weather alerts but we could see a couple of inches in the city and in the surrounding suburbs.

CDOT warned that drivers of high-profile vehicles should be particularly careful to stay safe with the blizzard conditions.

Interstate 70 in the mountains is under a winter storm warning for much of the corridor. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph overnight and as much as 10-18 inches of snow are possible in some parts of I-70 in the high country.

Some mountain passes could get nearly a foot-and-a-half of new snow, and CDOT warned that some avalanche mitigation after the snow stops may be necessary as a result.

Snowplows from CDOT will be working to clear and treat roads throughout the storm.

CDOT says if a closure of I-70 in eastern Colorado is necessary, the plan is to start the closure on the western end at the town of Bennet instead of Airport Boulevard where it is normally closed.

"This will allow semi trucks to access nearby parking and services," CDOT wrote.