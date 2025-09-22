Trail Ridge Road in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park to close Monday due to snow and temperatures

Weather is again temporarily closing Trail Ridge Road, the popular road that runs through Rocky Mountain National Park in Northern Colorado.

The road will close at Rainbow Curve on the east side and Milner Pass on the west side, and Old Fall River Road will close at 5 p.m. It's the second temporary closure of the year, ahead of its yearly, season-long closure. The forecast calls for the possibility of 4 to 6 inches of snow overnight in that area of the park.

The road closes for the season every fall for snow and ice and typically reopens on or around Memorial Day. This year, it reopened for the season on May 30.

At its peak, Trail Ridge Road reaches about 12,180 feet, making it the highest continuous paved road in North America, and it connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake.

Rocky Mountain National Park was the fifth-most visited national park in the U.S. in 2024, with over 4.1 million visitors that year. Only Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Zion, the Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone saw more visitors.

Park visitors can call 970-586-1222 for updates on the status of the road.