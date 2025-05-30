Watch CBS News
Trail Ridge Road in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park opens for the season

By Jeff Gurney

Rocky Mountain National Park's Trail Ridge Road opened for the season on Friday.  US 34 connects Grand Lake and Estes Park.  RMNP announced the opening on social media.  Reservations are required for certain times of the day.

Trail Ridge Road Rocky Mountain National Park

The popular route for tourists closed last Oct. 18.

Too much snow prevented road crews from plowing all the snow and ice by Memorial Day weekend. This was the second year in a row that the road had not opened for Memorial Day.

Crews work to clear the road earlier in May Rocky Mountain National Park

At its height, Trail Ridge Road reaches about 12,180 feet, making it the highest continuous paved road in North America. It connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake.

Anyone wanting to know current weather conditions and road status can call 970-586-1222, and visitors are urged to be ready to adjust travel plans in light of those potential changes.

