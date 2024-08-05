Sweet Heart Winery reopens following closure due to Alexander Mountain Fire in Northern Colorado

Sweet Heart Winery reopens following closure due to Alexander Mountain Fire just in time for wedding

As the Alexander Mountain Fire continues to burn, businesses and residents are slowly returning to their homes following evacuations as firefighters reach more than 70% containment by Monday morning. While, sadly, dozens of people lost either residences or other structures on their properties, many others are now returning to their homes and businesses to try and pick up from where they left off.

One of many businesses that had to close during the response to the state's largest fire of 2024 thus far was Sweet Heart Winery, a popular destination in western Loveland. Though the business was not located in the mandatory evacuation area, owner Charles Oster elected to voluntarily close his business for a week.

"There's a range- a gamut of emotions from one week ago today," Oster told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas. "From watching something off in the not-too-far distance to quickly turning into fear as we really saw that hill starting to erupt."

Oster decided to close his business for one week in an effort to not only limit the amount of traffic on U.S. Highway 34 -- the main roadway leading to the fire -- but also to provide parking and staging areas to evacuees and first responders.

Oster said he was heartbroken to know some of his neighbors in Larimer County were evacuated from their homes, with some even losing their properties. He said he didn't want to chance harming the emergency response.

Though he lived in a voluntary evacuation zone, he said he couldn't help but watch and admire firefighters as they rushed toward the blaze, ultimately giving him hope for the region.

"That hope started to turn into pride as we had a first-row seat to see EMTs, police and firefighters charging that hill," Oster said.

As Oster watched the battle on the mountainside unfold from his business, Reece and Nikki Cardenas watched the news last Monday in fear that the blaze would impact one of the biggest days of their lives.

Reece and Nikki Cardenas CBS

"I'm driving up I-25 and I could see some of the starting smoke," Nikki said.

"That's when we started to realize Sweet Heart Winery might be in jeopardy," Reece said.

The duo, northern Colorado natives, had booked their wedding to be at the winery more than a year prior. Now, with people flying in from as far away as London, they had concerns their wedding may be canceled as a result of the Alexander Mountain Fire.

"The panic kind of started to set in as the week went on," Reece said.

"A couple tears were shed. We spent the last year planning out the details," Nikki said.

The duo said they were concerned for the families with homes in the way of the fire and for those like Oster who might have business impacts from the blaze.

"Watching the news and hearing how the firefighters and first responders were responding to it and working hard through it helped us feel a little better," Nikki said.

Thanks to the heroic work of firefighters and other first responders, Oster felt safe enough to open his venue for the wedding. He also spent time donating food and drinks to the first responders and road workers at the fire.

Nikki and Reece Cardenas got married at Sweet Heart Winery in Loveland after the venue was closed for a week out of precautions due to the nearby Alexander Mountain Fire. Nikki and Reece Cardenas

He has also opened his winery for customers on Monday, though the foot traffic into his business is slow so far.

He said that's likely the result of several signs placed along Highway 34 telling people the roadway to Estes Park is closed.

He said he respects the firefighters keeping the roadway closed for safety reasons and also was sympathetic to those who are still displaced.

Charles Oster CBS

"We are also cognizant that there is impact far and wide for businesses, homeowners and livestock," Oster said. "The temporary setbacks in business pale in comparison to how bad it could have been. Being closed is a very small price to pay."

Sweet Heart Winery is offering its customers the opportunity to help the evacuees and first responders. Those at the venue can donate money to those impacted by or working on the fire.