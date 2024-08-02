Firefighters get first small containment of destructive Alexander Mountain Fire in Northern Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis talks about how Colorado is working to keep wildfires from being so destructive

The largest of Colorado's current wildfires continues to spread, but at the same time there is some good news in the battle: the Alexander Mountain Fire is now 5% contained.

CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew over the Alexander Mountain Fire on Friday morning. CBS

The fire started on Monday morning in Larimer County west of Loveland and since then it has grown to 9,053 acres and destroyed 24 structures. The majority of the burn area is on U.S. Forest Service land but the property loss has been on private land along Palisade Mountain Drive and Snow Top Drive.

The fire is most likely human-caused, according to Gov. Jared Polis, and if you have tips that might help in the investigation into that cause you can call the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Tip Line at (303) 275-5266. Videos or photos can also be submitted through a special section of the U.S. Forest Service website.

Among the structures that were destroyed is the studio of artist Linda Renaud. She says she was able to confirm that through her neighbors in the area who avoided mandatory evacuations. She is now lamenting the loss of valuable artwork.

"Some of the paintings are gone. They're just gone," Renaud said.

Renaud says she is glad she evacuated this time for her own safety and that, as of now, her home is still standing.

Larimer County officials said the county sometimes struggles to connect with people who have homes or buildings in fire zones. Anyone who thinks they are one of these people is asked to call the county's Damage Assessment Center at 970-980-2800.

"Getting the notification that your home or property has been damaged is never easy," Sheriff John Feyen said in a prepared statement. "We will grieve alongside our neighbors through this difficult process, and our team will be here for you in the difficult days and months ahead. The hundreds of people assigned to this fire will continue working around the clock to keep our community safe."

There are 327 personnel working on the fire.