Busy Sunday in Denver with Pride Parade and Metallica Concert, storms could disrupt plans

Severe storms possible in Denver and Colorado Plains after sunny start

Sunday is shaping up to be an active day in Denver, with the Pride Parade in the morning and a Metallica concert at Empower Field in the evening. The day begins sunny across the metro area and the eastern plains of Colorado, but a sharp change in the weather is expected by the afternoon.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to develop after noon in the foothills, spreading into the Denver metro area and points east by around 2 p.m. The greatest risk for severe weather stretches from the east side of Denver through DIA and across the eastern plains.

The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, but one or two storms could briefly spin up a tornado.

A key factor in how the afternoon unfolds will be the timing and intensity of a cold front expected to move through later Sunday afternoon. If it arrives earlier or stronger than expected, it could either enhance or limit storm development.

Stay weather aware and have a backup plan if you're attending any outdoor events.