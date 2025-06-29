Watch CBS News
Local News

Busy Sunday in Denver with Pride Parade and Metallica Concert, storms could disrupt plans

By
Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch
First Alert Meteorologist
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Read Full Bio
Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Severe storms possible in Denver and Colorado Plains after sunny start
Severe storms possible in Denver and Colorado Plains after sunny start 03:52

Sunday is shaping up to be an active day in Denver, with the Pride Parade in the morning and a Metallica concert at Empower Field in the evening. The day begins sunny across the metro area and the eastern plains of Colorado, but a sharp change in the weather is expected by the afternoon.

co-futurecast-joenew.png
CBS

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to develop after noon in the foothills, spreading into the Denver metro area and points east by around 2 p.m. The greatest risk for severe weather stretches from the east side of Denver through DIA and across the eastern plains.

The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, but one or two storms could briefly spin up a tornado.

spc-day-1.png
CBS

A key factor in how the afternoon unfolds will be the timing and intensity of a cold front expected to move through later Sunday afternoon. If it arrives earlier or stronger than expected, it could either enhance or limit storm development.

Stay weather aware and have a backup plan if you're attending any outdoor events.

Joe Ruch

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.