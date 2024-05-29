Severe storm batters and soaks Greeley area

Greeley area hit with severe storms and more hail storms expected on Wednesday

Greeley area hit with severe storms and more hail storms expected on Wednesday

Greeley area hit with severe storms and more hail storms expected on Wednesday

Quickly forming storms reached severe levels Tuesday night in Central Weld County. Neighborhoods in and around the Greeley and Johnstown areas were hit particularly hard. According to the Poudre Valley REA, power was knocked out to Eaton, Greeley & Windsor as a severe storm rolled through this area. Storms erupted over the area between 9pm and 10pm with large hail, strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

Hail up to 2 inch in diameter, the size of an egg, dropped near Garden City a small neighborhood southeast of Greeley. With quarter to ping pong ball size hail spreading out toward Johnstown.

In addition, to the hail heavy rain with over 2 inches in some areas caused extensive street flooding in eastern Greeley, Lucerne, Evans and Garden City.

Flash Flood Warnings were in place well into the overnight hours on Tuesday night.