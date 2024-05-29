Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe storm batters and soaks Greeley area

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Greeley area hit with severe storms and more hail storms expected on Wednesday
Greeley area hit with severe storms and more hail storms expected on Wednesday 03:18

Quickly forming storms reached severe levels Tuesday night in Central Weld County. Neighborhoods in and around the Greeley and Johnstown areas were hit particularly hard. According to the Poudre Valley REA, power was knocked out to  Eaton, Greeley & Windsor as a severe storm rolled through this area. Storms erupted over the area between 9pm and 10pm with large hail, strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

kcnc-2023.png
kcnc-2021.png

Hail up to 2 inch in diameter, the size of an egg, dropped near Garden City a small neighborhood southeast of Greeley. With quarter to ping pong ball size hail spreading out toward Johnstown.

hail.png

In addition, to the hail heavy rain with over 2 inches in some areas caused extensive street flooding in eastern Greeley, Lucerne, Evans and Garden City.

rain.png

Flash Flood Warnings were in place well into the overnight hours on Tuesday night.

flood.png
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 12:15 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.