Severe storms cause flooding in northeastern Colorado, hail piles up on Greeley streets and homes

Residents in Greeley as well as other parts of northeastern Colorado are dealing with the aftermath of severe storms that brought hail and flooding. Many cars on Tuesday morning were stuck in floodwaters and some Weld County neighborhoods have several feet of standing water.

The strong Monday night storms brought hail up to 2 inch in diameter, strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous lightning, according to CBS Colorado First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera. There was extensive street flooding in eastern Greeley, Lucerne, Evans and the Garden City community. Johnstown was also a spot where the severe weather brought flash flood warnings.

CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew over the eastern part of the city of Greeley and cars could be seen stuck in high water and piles of hail. Some people were trying to push their cars through the flooding. Hail could be seen on roofs of homes like snow. Farms were also flooded in the rural areas outside of town.

"We are flooding over here on the other side of first Avenue. The water looks like a river going by. It's halfway up our yard to our house. The holding pond is overflowing," wrote Connie Weatherly Slaymaker in a comment on a Greeley Police Department Facebook post.

A man in an eastern Greeley neighborhood shovels hail out of a driveway on Tuesday morning. CBS

In the overnight hours Greeley officials opened a temporary shelter for people who were affected by the flooding. That was located at the Greeley Family FunPlex.

"If you require shelter, please head to this location. To avoid road flooding, we recommend you take 20th Street to 65th Avenue OR 16th Street to 71st Avenue," city officials wrote in a Facebook post.

Several people shared video in the comments area of that Facebook showing the intense hail and lightning at their homes.

"I've lived in Greeley since 2004 In Parkview and never seen a hail storm like this," commented Salina Newton on the GPD post.

"Anyone know where to get sandbags? House is flooding," Karina Ortega Reza commented.

More severe weather is expected in the eastern half of Colorado on Wednesday in the afternoon and evening hours.