Several fires across Denver metro area thought to be connected to fireworks; Officials received hundreds of calls

Several fires across Denver metro area thought to be connected to fireworks

As the Denver metro area heads into another hot, dry week, officials are reminding residents to be careful with fireworks, especially illegal ones.

One house fire in Denver, another in Littleton, and a third in unincorporated Douglas County are all believed by fire officials or neighbors and witnesses to be the result of fireworks misfires or improper disposal.

Douglas County authorities said they didn't issue any citations over the holiday weekend, but they confiscated nearly 130 illegal fireworks. Jefferson County deputies reported nearly 400 fireworks-related calls and made two arrests, confiscating several pounds of fireworks.

South Metro Fire Rescue said it responded to 16 brush fires caused by fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday.

Behind the celebrations, several families across the metro area faced destruction.

In Denver's Montbello neighborhood, a home caught fire late Friday, and the flames quickly spread to a second house, according to the Denver Fire Department. The cause is under investigation, but neighbors believe fireworks were to blame.

"It happened in seconds," said Angel Cervera, who called 911 after seeing the fire.

A house fire near Titan Court and Titan Way in Denver's Montbello neighborhood on July 4, 2025 was thought by neighbors and witnesses to have been started by fireworks that misfired. CBS

In Adams County, residents like Karl Merida said the number of large fireworks was alarming.

"It was intense; there were a lot of professional fireworks going around all over the neighborhood," Merida said. "People are being careless, just not taking things seriously. They're literally bombs."

In unincorporated Douglas County, a fire damaged another home after the remnants of exploded fireworks were discarded in a plastic trash can near a garage, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The homeowner told CBS News Colorado that she believes remnants from an illegal firework triggered the blaze.

A house fire in the Stonegate neighborhood in unincorporated Douglas County on July 4, 2025 was believed to have been started by improperly discarded fireworks that caught fire in a plastic trash can. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

No one was seriously injured in that fire but four Douglas County deputies were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

"It's just dangerous," Cervera said. "If you don't know how to do it, don't do it because it's really dangerous."

South Metro Fire Rescue reported nearly 200 calls for service within 24 hours. While the agency handled fewer calls overall than in past years, officials said the incidents were more serious.

"People need to think twice about these illegal fireworks," Merida said. "I know they are a lot of fun, but with fun comes responsibility. No fun is worth that."

Fire officials continue to urge residents to leave fireworks to the professionals and remember that many fireworks are illegal in metro Denver.