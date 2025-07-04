Most fireworks illegal in Colorado, experts advise leaving the explosions to the professionals

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control says leave the fireworks to the professionals

Most fireworks are illegal in Colorado, depending on where you live. Cities across the Denver metro area have different rules when it comes to celebrating with fireworks on the Fourth of July, but one thing everyone can agree on- it's best to leave the fireworks shows to the professionals.

Additional patrols will be in place across Colorado during the holiday weekend, and anyone caught lighting fireworks could face fines and potentially even jail time.

CBS

All fireworks, even sparklers or glow worms, can get very hot and cause injury or wildfires if not used properly.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control says over the last five years, they have responded to 100 to almost 400 fires caused by fireworks each year.

The best way to put out a firework after use is in a bucket full of water for at least 15 minutes. Other options include:

Only use fireworks that are legal and purchased from a licensed fireworks facility.

Never point or handle fireworks that could harm yourself or others.

Always keep a hose and water nearby when lighting fireworks.

Do not use fireworks of any kind if they are banned in your community or a high fire danger in your area.

Never just throw fireworks in the garbage

"People will put the used fireworks in the trash before they are actually completely out," Chief Christopher Burnette, Fire and Life Safety for the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, said. "Unfortunately, they will put the trash next to the house and the trash will catch on fire. Then, it will catch the house on fire. We actually see that quite often."

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control recommends that everyone attend a show with trained professionals. They have licenses in the state and have been trained in the use of fireworks.

