RTD ridership barely increased last year in Denver metro area, despite efforts to encourage more people to use public transit

Despite efforts to encourage more people to use public transit, Regional Transportation District ridership barely increased in 2024. The ridership grew by only .1%: from 65.17 million in 2023 to 65.23 million in 2024. The agency says the low increase may be due to ongoing issues, such as rail maintenance, creating slower zones and security problems.



CBS

The ridership is also still significantly lower -- by 38% -- compared to pre-pandemic levels. Ridership increased by just .1% over the last year due to more people relying on the bus. However, light rail ridership is down more than 12%. RTD wants to ensure people are using both means of transportation.

RTD says it is working on a plan to fill those seats by shifting its focus from primarily providing commuter services to continuing to improve safety.

Dave Jensen, RTD's assistant general manager of rail operations, regularly rides the light rail to check in with staff and customers.

"I just want to make sure you are safe and that we are taking care of you," he said to a couple of light rail operators.

During a recent trip, riders and employees warned Jensen about ongoing issues like drug use, attacks and the need for more security.

"It's not too bad, it's getting a little better," said one employee, but added that each week varies, one week things can be smooth and the next it can be chaotic.

RTD is responding with hopes to end the year with 150 transit police officers while continuing to increase security at high-traffic stops.



Dave Jensen, RTD's assistant general manager of rail operations, is seen at right one a recent light rail ride CBS

Longtime rider Demetri Welch says security has improved, but serious problems persist, recalling incidents like people smoking fentanyl next to him.

"Security has improved gotten better," said Welch, "but they do some strange things on these trains. It's unheard of."

The agency encourages customers to use its app to report safety concerns, but Welch is doubtful.

"Nobody is going to take the time to do that," he said, especially when under pressure, he added.

On the contrary, newer riders like Matthew Gomez say their experience has been mostly positive.

"It's been pleasant. They run on time, you can count on them, so for me, it's been a positive experience," Gomez said.

RTD wants to see nearly 70 million riders this year. It is launching a comprehensive operational analysis to adapt to changing commuter needs. A significant percentage of riders were commuting to work downtown, but since the pandemic, changes in office policies have affected ridership.

"Our focus is on being reliable, making sure that we know what customers want: for the train to show up and be on time," said Jensen.

RTD says disruptions on the light rail will be minimal in the next month. More than 80% of the speed restrictions implemented in the last year have been lifted.