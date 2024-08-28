Coloradans upset as slowdowns and speed restrictions continue on RTD light rail lines

It has been a long, frustrating summer for riders on RTD's light rail system, with multiple disruptive repair projects underway. The mass transportation system is undergoing a construction blitz, trying to make up for years of delayed maintenance in one summer. There is still no timeline for when the repairs will be finished.

Currently, there are four different areas where the track is in such rough shape that trains have to slow down to just 10 miles per hour. These include slow zones on the D, E, H, and R lines. The delays have had a cascading effect on the light rail system all summer.

Those who regularly travel to and from the southern part of the metro area have been heavily impacted. Most of the D line, which provides service to Littleton, is currently in a slow zone.

RTD's website indicates seven projects where scheduled maintenance and repairs are in progress, one project that is to be determined, and four projects where speed restrictions have been lifted.

Riders say they are frustrated, whether they use the light rail every day or a few times a week. Additionally, as RTD continues to make repairs, riders say they still want more consistent updates and transparency about what is happening.

"We were going about 10 miles per hour, no explanation, no signage," said Cheyenne Billingsley, a light rail rider.

"It's pretty slow, and I have encountered issues where I have to wait hours," said Ynosh Iligan, another light rail rider.

Billingsley and Iligan both catch the light rail from different parts of the southern metro area to get to their college classes.

"We had such a slowdown that I wasn't anticipating that I had to get off the train and get a Lyft so I wasn't late to school," Billingsley said.

These problems continue nearly two months after long-deferred work began, as RTD is catching up with delayed maintenance. The issues are still making people late and missing connections.

Iligan missed his train on the afternoon he spoke with CBS News Colorado.

"Now I have to take my scooter to wherever I have to go, which is like five miles away," Iligan said.

RTD's website states: "The resumption of normal train speeds is dependent on how quickly repairs are made to the isolated sections of track."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the transportation system said, "The length of the slow zones is continually shortened as preventative maintenance repairs are completed."

The spokesperson also added that as repairs are made, restrictions are also lifted.

Unfortunately, customers say it is still frustrating because light rail schedules are not updated with changes and delays.

"For me, it's hard to find an accurate way to look for our train schedules as well, apart from being at the physical station," Iligan said.

For now, Billingsley said she chooses to drive to class every day and pay for parking.

"It's not something I want to do, but I have to do right now," Billingsley said. "I understand the need for improvement in our system and safety, but I just like to know updated schedules and how long to anticipate being on the train. Expectations really are set by transparency."

In the statement from RTD, a spokesperson said they regularly update information on speed restrictions on the website at a minimum once a week, if not more.

RTD enocurages riders to use RTD's Next Ride app to get updates in real-time.

RTD is required to send weekly updates to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, and the updates are also availably publicly online under the "resources" section.