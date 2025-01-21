RTD adds more frequent bus and rail stops; Boulder-to-Denver Airport service returns

The Regional Transportation District is releasing new service changes with bus and rail systems.

RTD has added more than 200 weekly bus and rail revenue service hours. It's also increased frequencies on the E and H routes, now arriving every 15 minutes. Other changes include services increasing on 15 bus routes across the Denver area, the reinstatement of the AB2 route between Boulder and the Denver International Airport, and adding a new bus route it's calling the Art District Connector.

The Art District Connector combines the eastern segments of routes 1 and 44 to connect the Baker and Five Points neighborhoods between the Alameda rail station and the 40th and Colorado station. Route alignment and frequency on the western segments of routes 1 and 44 remain the same.

An RTD Light rail W line arrives at Union Station in Denver on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

RTD says it adjusts its schedule three times a year to address ridership changes, traffic patterns, maintenance activities, and customer feedback that impacts its bus and rail systems. Many of these changes will help their on-time performance, increase their service reliability, and allow for any necessary maintenance to be done efficiently.

Riders can use RTD's Next Ride app to plan their trip. This will also provide real-time updates for bus routes and rail lines. Riders who use Access-a-Ride should be aware of any reductions or improvements to regular bus and rail routes that may also impact paratransit service availability.