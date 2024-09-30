RTD implements service changes in Denver to fix delay issues; First change in 165 days

RTD's downtown loop service back in operation in Denver, but with changes

The Regional Transportation District, also known as RTD, implemented new service changes to better their rail and bus services.

These changes will address ridership changes, traffic patterns, customer feedback and something CBS News Colorado has stayed on top of; delays and maintenance issues.

Notable changes include:

Rail services

The D, H and L lines are again serving the downtown loop;

The frequency of E and H light rail service have increased to 30 minutes following the completion of the Coping Panels Project in the Southeast Corridor;

The W Line operates at a 15-minute frequency on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the full alignment.

Bus services

Route 0 is divided into two separate routes: Route 0: Broadway, between Englewood and Union stations, and Route 0B: South Broadway, between Englewood and Highlands Ranch Town Center stations;

Route 40 has increased to a 15-minute frequency on the entire route on weekdays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Seasonal adjustments include: 11, 20, 24, 30, 51, 65, 73, 204, 225, DASH, JUMP, NB, SKIP

Due to the completion of the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project Phase One, the Free MetroRide service which was temporarily restored to support the detour of the D and H lines into Denver Union Station, is discontinued and the Free MallRide is restored to five-minute frequencies. Similarly, the 0L will return to peak-only service.

During the interview, Your First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod asked RTD about the efforts made after they had several weeks of delays with their rail service.

"All the light rail trains on the D, E, H and W lines were coming to Denver Union Station," said RTD spokesman Stuart Summers. "We had a little bit of a log jam at times when all these trains were trying to come into the tracks at once, so we had some quick turns. Now, we are able to put the D and H line back to where they go in the loop. This allows us to have that frequency without having some of those bottlenecking challenges at Denver Union Station."

It is also important to add the NextRide App to your phone to see when your train or rail is arriving. This app provides delays and cancellations so you can plan your trips accordingly.