RTD wants your feedback to better provide services, tackles delay issues in Denver metro area

The Regional Transportation District, also known as RTD, is asking its riders how they can better provide services. This specifically involves bus and light rail services.

RTD is hosting multiple feedback meetings to hear from riders about their concerns and suggestions to improve the public transportation experience.

Tina Jaquez, Public Relations Manager for RTD, met up with CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Brian Sherrod to discuss these proposed changes. Jaquez first wanted to address one of the biggest issues right now: delays in services. Jaquez tells CBS Colorado this has been a consistent issue for two weeks and it is due to maintenance. Jaquez is asking riders to be patient as they finish all the needed repairs.

"We know it has been really inconvenient for people and we really do apologize for that," Jaquez said. "We just ask people to be patient with us. Plan ahead for our other routes that you can look into."

The proposed changes include enhancing reliability, improving on-time performance, addressing seasonal adjustments and accommodating maintenance projects. Jaquez tells CBS Colorado they do three service changes a year.

Jaquez also tells CBS Colorado they are working to reinstate the 15 frequencies with light rails on H, E, and L lines. These have been suspended or reduced because of the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project.

RTD Public Feedback Meetings:

Tuesday, June 18 at noon

Virtual public meeting (Teams)

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 223 758 414 776

Passcode: Pn7MaH

Dial in by phone +1 720-443-6193, 473332783#

Tuesday, June 18 at 6 p.m.

In-person public meeting

La Alma Recreation Center

1325 W. 11th Ave., Denver

Thursday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m.

In-person public meeting

RTD Headquarters

1660 Blake St, Denver

Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m.

In-person public meeting

Carla Madison Recreation Center

2401 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Monday, June 24 at 5:30-7 p.m.

Virtual drop-in meeting on Zoom

Tuesday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m.

In-person public meeting

Englewood Public Library, Anderson Room

1000 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood