RTD wants your feedback to better provide services, tackles delay issues in Denver metro area

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

The Regional Transportation District, also known as RTD, is asking its riders how they can better provide services. This specifically involves bus and light rail services. 

RTD is hosting multiple feedback meetings to hear from riders about their concerns and suggestions to improve the public transportation experience.

Tina Jaquez, Public Relations Manager for RTD, met up with CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Brian Sherrod to discuss these proposed changes. Jaquez first wanted to address one of the biggest issues right now: delays in services. Jaquez tells CBS Colorado this has been a consistent issue for two weeks and it is due to maintenance. Jaquez is asking riders to be patient as they finish all the needed repairs.

"We know it has been really inconvenient for people and we really do apologize for that," Jaquez said. "We just ask people to be patient with us. Plan ahead for our other routes that you can look into."

The proposed changes include enhancing reliability, improving on-time performance, addressing seasonal adjustments and accommodating maintenance projects. Jaquez tells CBS Colorado they do three service changes a year.

Jaquez also tells CBS Colorado they are working to reinstate the 15 frequencies with light rails on H, E, and L lines. These have been suspended or reduced because of the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project.

RTD Public Feedback Meetings:

Tuesday, June 18 at noon 

Virtual public meeting (Teams) 

Join the meeting now 

Meeting ID: 223 758 414 776

Passcode: Pn7MaH 

Dial in by phone +1 720-443-6193, 473332783#

Tuesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. 

In-person public meeting 

La Alma Recreation Center 

1325 W. 11th Ave., Denver 

Thursday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. 

In-person public meeting 

RTD Headquarters 

1660 Blake St, Denver 

Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m. 

In-person public meeting 

Carla Madison Recreation Center 

2401 E. Colfax Ave., Denver 

Monday, June 24 at 5:30-7 p.m. 

Virtual drop-in meeting on Zoom 

Tuesday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. 

In-person public meeting  

Englewood Public Library, Anderson Room 

1000 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood 

First published on June 18, 2024 / 2:42 PM MDT

