Colorado influencer uses power of social media to get people outdoors and excited about cleaning up trails

There's a lot of debate right now about the benefits and detriments of social media. But one thing it's good at is harnessing the power of community. And that's what one Colorado creator has done to help one of Colorado's trails.

"Today we are out here to clean up the canal for probably the biggest ever High Line Canal cleanup," said High Line Canal Conservancy CEO Suzanna Jones.

It is all thanks to the effort of social media content creator Nelson Holland, who goes by "Fat, Black and Gettin It" online. He has 164,000 followers and details his adventures outdoors.

Nelson Holland meets with volunteers. CBS

In December of 2025 he decided he wanted to give back by picking up trash mile by mile on the 71-mile High Line Canal Trail that runs through the Denver metro area and chronicling his efforts online.

"I just thought, like, you know, I wanted to check out maybe the ultimate urban trail and really ... experience community in a different way," said Holland.

People took notice and his movement grew with people joining him every time he planned to go out.

"Well, the first one was just me, as you can see there's way more than just me now," said Holland.

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Which so far has culminated with this weekend in Aurora: the largest turnout of volunteers he's ever had. The High Line Canal Trail Conservancy says his impact has been immeasurable.

"What Nelson has and Alex have been doing along the canal has, just brought more awareness to, the canal and, the needs of the canal and picking up the trash has a huge impact," said Jones.

Nelson is grateful to all the volunteers.

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"I mean, it's almost overwhelming, but, like, in a good way. It's like real community out here that we're actively forming or maybe they were already there and I was able to get them together to do something good," said Holland.

Nelson says he plans on holding a cleanup every month. So, if you want to get involved in the next one, check out his social media pages, including his TikTok @fatblackandgettinit.