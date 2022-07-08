Cyclists in Denver metro area use High Line Canal to piece together safe biking routes

The City of Denver says that nearly 60% of residents are interested in bike commuting but concerned about safety and having a good experience. Volunteers at the Bike Streets project say you can piece together a safe commute to almost anywhere in the city.

Avi Stopper is the founder and Lead Organizer of Bike Streets, an effort to get more people out of their cars and onto bicycles.

"Biking around Denver is one of the most exceptional activities that you can do, I think," he said.

Stopper was also Denver Regional Council of Government's Bike Commuter of the Year in 2021. It's not that he bikes to work, because he works in his basement. It's more that he bikes almost every where else he goes. Bike commuting happens anytime you swap a car trip for a bike trip.

"I use this section actually to get to my dentist," Stopper said while standing on a section of the High Line Canal Trail.

The High Line Canal winds through eleven jurisdictions, connecting countless communities. While it's not a direct route to anywhere, it is a great connector for piecing together a safe, fun biking route. Stopper said that to get to his dentist, he starts on the Cherry Creek Trail, goes south at Cook Park, rides on the High Line for a couple of miles until he gets to Bible Park.

"There are a number of segments of the High Line that are pretty direct north/south types of routes," Stopper explained.

Commuters use it even though it's considered a slow trail.

"The fact that it's (a winding trail) makes it slow. And also, the fact that many people and many different types of users use the trail. And, it's important to remember that so every one has a safe and comfortable experience," said Suzanna Jones, Senior Director of Programs & Partnerships for the High Line Canal Conservancy.

Using that slow trail away from vehicle traffic could make a bike commute feel safer and more comfortable, and the more people might give it a try. Stopper recommends starting with short trips that you already take around your home, and then work up to biking to work.

The High Line Canal Conservancy works to improve access and safety along the canal trail. The Share the Canal campaign is part keeping users safe.