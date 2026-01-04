Memorial service planned for former Colorado Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell

The family of former Colorado Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, who died last week, has announced plans for a memorial service in honor of the legislator. Campbell passed away on Dec. 30 at his home in southwest Colorado at the age of 92.
He served in Colorado's congressional delegation for over three decades, first as a Democrat and later as a Republican, before retiring in 2004. A member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Campbell was the only Native American in the Senate when he routed Democrat Dottie Lamm in 1998, and was a staunch advocate for Native American tribes and protecting natural resources.
An Air Force veteran and former Olympic competitor, he was also accomplished at creating Native American jewelry, some of which was put on display at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian.
His daughter, Shanan Campbell, said he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and tribal elders. She shared a tribute to her father on social media:
She told CBS Colorado that a memorial service will be held on what would have been Campbell's 93rd birthday, April 13. The event will be held at the Sky Ute Event Center in Ignacio beginning at 1 p.m.
Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on Sunday, and again on the day of his service, to honor the former senator.