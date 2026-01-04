Memorial service planned for former Colorado Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell

The family of former Colorado Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, who died last week, has announced plans for a memorial service in honor of the legislator. Campbell passed away on Dec. 30 at his home in southwest Colorado at the age of 92.

Sorrel Sky Gallery

He served in Colorado's congressional delegation for over three decades, first as a Democrat and later as a Republican, before retiring in 2004. A member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Campbell was the only Native American in the Senate when he routed Democrat Dottie Lamm in 1998, and was a staunch advocate for Native American tribes and protecting natural resources.

An Air Force veteran and former Olympic competitor, he was also accomplished at creating Native American jewelry, some of which was put on display at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian.

Former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell working on a peice of Native American jewelry Sorrel Sky Gallery

His daughter, Shanan Campbell, said he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and tribal elders. She shared a tribute to her father on social media:

It is with profound sadness and deep respect that I share that my incredible father, Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell, has passed. He has gone on to be with his Maker, with our ancestors, and with our family who went before him. For those of you who knew him personally, you already know this to be true. A Great Warrior has left this world.The past few months with my dad, as he readied himself to be called home by God, were some of the most precious, tender, and sacred time of our lives together. Nothing was left unsaid. The love we shared was mutual and complete, a blessing I will carry forever. On his final day, the tribal elders came to our home at Nighthorse Ranch, and Eddie Box Jr. sang the sacred songs of the Southern Ute Sundance, ancient songs that have carried Native people between worlds for generations. In his vision, Eddie saw my father on his horse, wearing his war bonnet and buckskins, riding into the other world, the warrior heading home.Moments later, my dad passed peacefully. My mother Linda, my son Luke, his eldest grandson, and I were holding him as he took his last breath. It was exactly as it should have been, the songs of his people, the vision of him riding free, and the love of his family surrounding him. Caring for him in these final days and weeks has been the greatest honor and privilege of my life.It has been said that we pick our parents. And if that is true, I sure picked a good one. From the time I was a little girl, my dad inspired me, believed in me, and supported everything I dreamed of becoming. Our relationship was special, and we were always proud of each other. He showed me that where you start does not determine where you finish. He transformed hardship into strength and obstacles into opportunity. He taught me that perseverance beats luck, that reinvention is courage, and that you never give up. He was fierce and tender, an artist and a champion. That is exactly who my father was.

She told CBS Colorado that a memorial service will be held on what would have been Campbell's 93rd birthday, April 13. The event will be held at the Sky Ute Event Center in Ignacio beginning at 1 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on Sunday, and again on the day of his service, to honor the former senator.