Ben Nighthorse Campbell, former U.S. senator from Colorado and Northern Cheyenne tribe member, dies at 92

Former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, a Northern Cheyenne tribal chief who became a prominent American politician, has died. He was 92.

His daughter Shanan Campbell confirmed to CBS News that her father died Tuesday at his home on a ranch in southwestern Colorado surrounded by family members.

Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell in 2003 Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Campbell served in Colorado's congressional delegation across three different decades. He started out as a member of the Democratic Party and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 1980s. In the mid-1990s, three years after his election to the U.S. Senate, he decided to leave the Democrats and switch to the Republican Party. He served two terms as senator and then retired in the 2000s because of what he said were concerns about his health.

"I thought it was a heart attack. It wasn't," Campbell said at the time. "But when I was lying on that table in the hospital looking up at all those doctors' faces, I decided then, 'Do I really need to do this six more years after I've been gone so much from home?' I have two children I didn't get to see grow up, quite frankly."

Campbell was known for his advocacy of Native American issues. He said his ancestors were among more than 150 Native Americans, mostly women, children and elderly men, killed by U.S. soldiers while camped under a flag of truce on Nov. 29, 1864. He helped sponsor legislation upgrading the Great Sand Dunes National Monument in southern Colorado, where the massacre happened, to a national park.

His abrupt decision to switch parties in 1995 stunned Democratic leaders as well as his Colorado constituents. He was angry with Democrats at the time for killing a balanced-budget amendment in the Senate.

"It didn't change me. I didn't change my voting record. For instance, I had a sterling voting record as a Democrat on labor. I still do as a Republican. And on minorities and women's issues," he said.

After he retired, he focused partly on the Native American jewelry that helped make him wealthy and was put on display at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian. He also founded Ben Nighthorse Consultants which focused on federal policy, including Native American affairs and natural resources.

Sen. John Hickenlooper, Colorado's junior U.S. senator, was among those who shared remembrances of Campbell after learning the news.

"He was a master jeweler with a reputation far beyond the boundaries of Colorado. I will not forget his acts of kindness. He will be sorely missed," Hickenlooper said on X.

Ben Nighthorse Campbell MPI / Getty Images

Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 1st Congressional District, said on X: "He was truly one of a kind, and I am thinking of his family in the wake of his loss."

Shanan Campbell confirmed that Cambell's wife "of almost 60 years," Linda Campbell, was among those who were with him when he died.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, wrote on X: "Colorado lost a true legend in former U.S. Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell. A proud Northern Cheyenne, Olympian, veteran, and trailblazing leader who championed our great state." She said that he and Linda "were pioneers for Colorado and built a legacy of strength, service, and innovation that will inspire generations to come."

Campbell never lost an election

In 1982, Campbell was planning to deliver his jewelry to California, but bad weather grounded his plane. He was killing time in the southern Colorado city of Durango when he went to a county Democratic meeting and wound up giving a speech for a friend running for sheriff.

Democrats were looking for someone to challenge a GOP legislative candidate and sounded out Campbell during the meeting. "Like a fish, I was hooked," he said.

His opponent, Don Whalen, was a popular former college president who "looked like he was out of a Brooks Brothers catalog," Campbell recalled. "I don't think anybody gave me any kind of a chance. ... I just think I expended a whole lot of energy to prove them wrong."

Campbell hit the streets, ripping town maps out of the Yellow Pages and walking door to door to talk with people. He recalled leaving a note at a house in Cortez where no one was home when he heard a car roar into the driveway, gravel flying and brakes squealing.

The driver jumped out, tire iron in hand, and screamed that Campbell couldn't have his furniture. "Aren't you the repossession company?" the man asked.

"And I said, 'No man, I'm just running for office.' We got to talking, and I think the guy voted for me."

Campbell went on to win and he never lost an election thereafter, moving from the Colorado House to three terms in the U.S. House and then to the Senate.

Born April 13, 1933, in Auburn, California, Campbell served in the Air Force in Korea from 1951 to 1953 and received a bachelor's degree from San Jose State University in 1957. He attended Meiji University in Tokyo from 1960 to 1964, was captain of the U.S. judo team in the 1964 Olympics and won a gold medal in the Pan American Games.

Campbell once called then-Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt a "forked-tongued snake" for opposing a water project near the southern Colorado town of Ignacio, which Campbell promoted as a way to honor the water rights of the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute tribes.

He clashed with environmentalists on everything from mining law and grazing reforms to setting aside land for national monuments.

Despite all this -- or perhaps because of it -- voters loved him. In 1998, Campbell won reelection to the Senate by routing Democrat Dottie Lamm, the wife of former Gov. Dick Lamm, despite his switch to the GOP. He was the only Native American in the Senate at the time.

Campbell said his values -- liberal on social issues, conservative on fiscal ones -- were shaped by his life. Children's causes were dear to him because he and his sister spent time in an orphanage when his father was in jail and his mother had tuberculosis.

Organized labor won his backing because hooking up with the Teamsters and learning to drive a truck got him out of the California tomato fields. His time as a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy in California in the late 1960s and early '70s made him a law enforcement advocate.

His decision to retire from politics, Campbell said, had nothing to do with allegations that Ginnie Kontnik, his former chief of staff, solicited kickbacks from another staffer and that his office lobbied for a contract for a technology company with ties to the former senator.

He referred both matters to the Senate Ethics Committee. In 2007, Kontnik pleaded guilty to a federal charge of not reporting $2,000 in income.

"I guess there was some disappointment" with those charges, Campbell said. "But a lot of things happen in Washington that disappoint you. You just have to get over them because every day there's a new crisis to deal with."