Melinda Moorman Balzer shares statement after sister Suzanne Morphew's remains found in Colorado

Investigators announced the discovery and identification of the remains of Suzanne Morphew in Saguache County recently — who had been considered missing since 2020. Since then, her husband Barry Morphew shared a statement through his attorney on behalf of him and their daughters. CBS News Colorado is also hearing from more of Suzanne's loved ones, who are expressing closure upon the news of her death and discovery.

Melinda Moorman Balzer shared a statement about her sister, Suzanne, with CBS Colorado's Spencer Wilson on Monday night.

Statement from Melinda Moorman Balzer:

"My heart continues to feel a quiet relief and peace with the settled knowing that my beautiful sister, Suzanne Morphew was recently found on Friday, September 22nd. Although there were only her skeletal remains left in the dry prairie grass of Saguache county I am grateful for the closure for which I have prayed since May of 2020. Only those who have walked this journey of loss can truly understand the ambiguous loss of this tragedy. Today I choose to turn my thoughts and heart to the family of Edna Quintana whose search was the catalyst for my miracle; Suzanne being found."

"I am asking the same loving Social Media community who kept Suzanne alive to now turn their heart of care to the family of Edna Quintana their time of need. They wait in the anguish of uncertainty for the discovery of their beloved Edna. Please take a few moments each day and do what you can to keep Edna's story alive. Pray for those in authority. Pray for Edna's return. Thank you for all who believed that Suzanne would someday be found. We are forever grateful! Now it's Edna who needs your thoughts and prayers. Keep her alive in the social media world. Don't forget Edna Quintana…she needs you."

"May the God of all mercy grant a miracle for the Quintana family in the discovery and safe return of their beloved Edna back to her family."

Back in 2021, husband Barry Morphew was charged with Suzanne's murder after her disappearance. He eventually had the case against him dismissed by a judge in 2022.

RELATED: Suzanne Morphew case: Timeline of events in the death of the Colorado mother

In the most recent development since Suzanne's remains were found, it was confirmed investigators happened upon them when they were originally in Moffat searching for missing woman Edna Quintana, who was reported missing earlier this year in May.

A frequent question we have seen pop up since Suzanne Morphew's remains were discovered at the end of September surround her estranged husband and the possibility of a new arrest for her murder. It's important to note at this time Colorado Bureau of Investigation has not stated if her case is a homicide investigation following the identification of her remains, and no arrests have been made.

RELATED: