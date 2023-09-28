Suzanne Morphew's family shares statement after remains found more than 3 years after disappearance

Remains of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew found in Moffat 3+ years after last seen

The family of Suzanne Morphew has released a statement after remains found in Moffat have been identified as that of the missing Colorado mom. Suzanne was last seen on Mother's Day 2020.

The family released this statement on Thursday, "The Moorman family would like to thank all involved for the discovery of our sister Suzanne. Over the last three years, countless hours have been spent looking for Suzanne by a determined group who have never given up hope that she would be found. The memories of her gentle spirit and wonderful smile have been a constant presence since her disappearance to all who knew and loved her. We want to thank Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze, his staff, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, and the hundreds of volunteers who never gave up. Fate may have played a key role in finding her, but it does not negate the resolute commitment of all those involved. We would also like to thank the citizens of Chaffee County who have been subjected to this unimaginable sage for their support and prayers.

"We look forward to finding long-awaited justice for Suanne in the successful prosecutions of those involved in her disappearance. "

According to the CBI, the remains were located during the course of a search on Sept. 22 and those remains were positively identified as that of Morphew of Chaffee County by the El Paso County Coroner on Wednesday.

Suzanna and Barry Morphew grew up in the same hometown of Alexandria, Indiana, and met in high school. Suzanne was popular and well-liked. Barry was a star baseball player who was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays.The couple, who began dating after Barry graduated high school, married in 1994. Barry started a landscaping business and Suzanne was a schoolteacher before leaving the job to raise their two daughters, Mallory and Macy. Suzanne Morphew/Facebook

Investigators were searching in the area of Moffat in Saguache County on an investigation not related to the Morphew disappearance when the remains were discovered. No arrests have been made since the remains have been located.

Suzanne Morphew had two daughters, both teenagers, at the time of her disappearance.

Suzanne Morphew's husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested on charges of murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant nearly a year after her disappearance. He has maintained his innocence.

A judge dismissed the case against Barry Morphew on April 19, 2022. The 11th Judicial District Attorney filed the motion to "dismiss without prejudice" which means that charges could be filed against Barry Morphew at a later date.

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.