Suzanne Morphew case: Timeline of events in the death of the Colorado mother

Suzanne Morphew remains found more than 3 years after she was reported missing

In the more than three years since the disappearance of Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew, there have been several developments in the case, including the arrest of her husband and subsequent dismissal of charges against Barry Morphew in her death. Now that investigators have identified the remains as Suzanne Morphew, there are unanswered questions.

Suzanne Morphew Suzanne Morphew/Facebook

May 6, 2020: Suzanne Morphew sent her husband Barry Morphew a text that indicated she wanted to end the relationship, according to court documents. The text read, "I'm done I could care less what you're up to and have been for years. We just need to figure this out civilly." The text was found in Barry's cache indicating it had been deleted.

May 9, 2020: On that morning, according to court documents, 59 communications were exchanged between Suzanne and the man who was apparently her boyfriend.

May 10, 2020: Suzanne Morphew was last seen alive. She left behind two daughters, teenagers at the time, and her husband Barry Morphew. Her bicycle was found down a steep ravine off Chaffee County Road 225 from Highway 50. Deputies documented that the bicycle did not look like it had been involved in a crash and no blood was recovered from the scene.

May 14, 2020: The reward offered was doubled to $200,000 in the search for Suzanne Morphew.

May 22, 2020: Investigators with the FBI, CBI and Chaffee County Sheriff's Office sifted through the dirt at one of Barry Morphew's job sites near Salida.

(credit: CBS)

June 10, 2020: Nearly two dozen members of law enforcement conducted a community canvas in Chaffee County in a search for Suzanne Morphew.

Sept. 24, 2020: Suzanne Morphew's brother, Andrew Moorman, organized a five-day search of the mountainous area where she was last seen.

Sept. 25, 2020: A candlelight vigil was planned for Suzanne Morphew at Riverside Park in Salida.

Oct. 7, 2020: Barry Morphew speaks with CBS News Colorado, and shares photos, and love letters after Suzanne's disappearance. He also shared a theory that he believed she had been abducted.

This booking photo was taken after Barry Morphew's arrest, nearly a year after Suzanne's disappearance. Despite not having found his wife's body, he was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence and other charges.In their arrest affidavit, prosecutors spelled out what they believe happened to Suzanne: "It had become clear that Barry could not control Suzanne's insistence on leaving him and he resorted to something he has done his entire life - hunt and control Suzanne like he had hunted and controlled animals." Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

May 5, 2021: Barry Morphew was arrested on charges of murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.

December 2021: The judge assigned to preside over the case removed himself after defense attorneys raised questions about a conflict of interest.

February 2022: The murder trial was moved from Chaffee County to Fremont County. Officials stated the reason at the time was, "Because of the size of the community and the pervasive negative pretrial publicity since Suzanne Morphew's disappearance, the Court finds that a fair trial cannot take place in Chaffee County. This is a high-profile case in a relatively small county with a small jury pool. The media saturation is high."

Barry and Susanne Morphew Facebook

March 1, 2022: Barry's lawyers asked for a dismissal after they received an internal affairs document surrounding the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's Agent In Charge Joe Cahill. In a court filing, the prosecution claimed the defense was taking "bits and pieces out of context." In the internal affairs document, Cahill stated "the arrest of the suspect now as the worst decision that could have been made." He went on, "the arrest of the suspect in this investigation was premature" and called it "hasty."

April 19, 2022: A judge dismissed the case against Barry Morphew. The 11th Judicial District Attorney filed the motion to "dismiss without prejudice" which means that charges could be filed against Barry Morphew at a later date.

Sept. 22, 2023: Remains were located during the course of a search in the area of Moffat in Saguache County on an investigation not related to the Morphew disappearance.

Sept. 27, 2023: The CBI said that the remains found were positively identified as that of Suzanne Morphew.

Authorities said that there would be no media updates or interviews related to the latest development in the case. The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.