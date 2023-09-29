Following discovery of Suzanne Morphew's remains in Colorado, another Saguache County family seeks closure for missing loved one

More than three years after her disappearance, the remains of Suzanne Morphew were found in Moffat, about 45 minutes south of her hometown in Salida. Yet, while one Colorado family is a step closer to closure in their loved one's disappearance, the family of another Saguache County missing person is still left searching.

"I miss her, because I was always able to talk to her," said Marilyn Quintana.

56-year-old Edna Quintana has been missing since May 3 this year. Her sister, Marilyn, spoke with CBS Colorado from her home in Saguache, which is where Edna was also from.

Edna Quintana CBS

"She's caring and she cares about family. She loves her kids. She's just a good person. She's a good person to where she's not somebody you would want to (harm) her," said Marilyn.

The mother of five traveled back and forth between Saguache and Center to see her children, but Marilyn tells CBS Colorado she more recently spent her time with a man she had been seeing for about two years.

At first, Marilyn had no idea her sister was missing.

"Me and my mother were worried she hadn't come over because she was coming over every day if not every other day," said Marilyn.

Marylin says it was not until a few days later her cousin told her Edna went hiking with the man she was seeing on May 3. At one point, Edna went back down the mountain, but the boyfriend could not find her when he went back to the car. CBS Colorado is not naming him at this time as he is not yet been listed as a suspect.

"I don't know why they didn't come and say anything because we could've done something sooner. They supposedly called the sheriff's department a couple of times to say my sister was missing," said Marylin.

The details about what happened to Edna are still fuzzy but it has been through the searches conducted for her that other remains have been found in Saguache County.

CBS

Lakewood resident James Montoya's remains were found back in July, while the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was investigating Edna's disappearance.

"I was shocked and surprised, you know, that the person was all the way from Lakewood all the way in Saguache. I don't know, I feel for the family too. We're going through the same thing but at least they have closure. Just like the one that they found in Moffat. They have closure now too even though it was three years."

Edna Quintana CBS

While CBI would not confirm or go into detail with CBS Colorado who they were searching for when they discovered the remains of Suzanne Morphew this week, Barry Morphew's attorney issued a statement affirming investigators were looking for Edna. It reads in part:

It was the Saguache County Officials that fortunately stumbled onto Suzanne's remains last week while looking for another missing woman, Edna Quintana."What needs to be done instead of pointing fingers at Barry Morphew, is asking the officials about the number of missing people and number of human remains that have been recovered in or from Saguache County in the recent past.

Whatever happened to Krystal Reisinger, Edna Quintana, Suzanne, the man whose remains were found by Saguache County Sheriff's office in the foothills on July 26, 2023, or the remains of the person found in another area in Saguache County last weekend. What were the circumstances of their disappearances, what is cause and manner of death of the remains found in the area, what happened to them, are they looking for other remains in this area?

Marilyn says it has been frustrating not to get any answers in her sister's disappearance, but she does hope this latest discovery sheds an even greater light in her case.

"Who's to think this is going to happen to you, to us," said Marilyn.