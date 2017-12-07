Spencer Wilson is CBS4's mountain newsroom reporter, stationed in the beautiful town of Frisco. That's just a patience-testing drive up I-70 from his hometown of Littleton, Colorado, where he went to Runyon Elementary, Euclid Middle School, and Heritage High.

He was dragged away from the state for college at the University of Missouri where he got a bachelors in Broadcast Journalism (and a minor in atmospheric science), then made his TV reporting debut in southern Oregon where he covered wildfires for the first time as a professional.

Spencer finally returned to the Centennial State in Colorado Springs, working for CBS4's sister station KKTV as a multi-media journalist. He spent 4 years covering anything from firefighters hiking the Manitou Incline to more wildfires to bomb cyclones to a new doughnut shop on top of Pikes Peak. He became engrossed in a community search for a young boy who detectives now believe to have been murdered by his own stepmother.

Spencer is now reporting on the same airwaves he watched as a little kid. He's happily within close driving distance to where his parents now live as well as some of Colorado's best ski resorts.

Have a story idea? Want to provide unsolicited fashion advice? He probably needs it. Shoot an email over or find him on social media.

Just The Facts

• Position: Reporter/MMJ

• Year hired: 2021

• Alma Mater: University of Missouri (Mizzou)

• Why I am journalist: I think we need people who are willing to speak up and ask questions. I don't mind raising my hand.

• Most memorable interview: One on one with a now-suspected killer

• Dream interview: Paul Bunyan

• Role model: Don Ward

• Dream job: Currently working it

• First TV appearance: Scared, sweaty and telling Mid-Missouri about the latest political news.

• First story: Ice cream store packed during snowstorm (so fluffy!)

• Hidden talent: Backwards legs

• Hometown: Littleton

• Hobbies: Skiing, longboarding, running

• Favorite food: Cajun

• Favorite musician: Enya

• Number of siblings: One older sister. She's the best.

• Number of pets: one Roomba

• Favorite sports team: Avs

• Favorite author: Michael Crichton

• Favorite vacation spot: Colorado Sand Dunes!

• What one word best describes CBS4: Home

• Least favorite household chore: Folding laundry. Big fan of the laundry chair.

• Favorite word: Burbled

• Least favorite words: Allegedly

• Favorite noise: Belly laughs

• What music are you listening to lately? Bit of AWOLNATION, bit of Jon Bellion, bit of Bleachers

• What keeps you in Colorado? The lack of bugs, the skyline, the people I love.

• Who would play you in a movie? Nervous lawyer who's late to a meeting.

