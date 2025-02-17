Father remembers University of Colorado student found dead in Boulder Canyon: "The grief will last the rest of our lives"

Missing person posters for Megan Trussell still dot the University of Colorado Boulder campus and surrounding areas, but Trussell is no longer missing. While officials still haven't said how she died, loved ones are remembering the 18-year-old.

The CU Boulder student was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 9 on campus. The community rallied around her family, searching for her for days before her body was found Saturday morning in a hard-to-reach part of Boulder Canyon.

Trussell grew up in Denver and graduated from Northfield High School. Her mother says her daughter has Indigenous ancestry and her family has lived in Colorado for generations. She leaves behind her parents, a sister who's also a CU Boulder student, and countless loved ones. They gathered Monday to remember the girl they described as sarcastic, unique, and a great bass player.

Megan Trussell University of Colorado Police Department

"She just made people happy," Megan's dad Joe Trussell, said. "She was a very unique, very funny person."

Trussell texted his two daughters on Feb. 12, hoping to drive to Boulder and take the CU students to dinner.

"Megan didn't respond, which is weird," he said.

When his ex-wife, Megan's mom, said she hadn't heard from her either, they knew something was wrong. They alerted police and soon realized Megan had last been seen on campus Sunday and hadn't used her phone since then.

"Just terror. Everything about this is bad," Joe said.

After days of searching, Megan's body was found Saturday, Feb. 15, near the 40-mile marker of Boulder Canyon.

"We're never gonna get over it, and the grief will last the rest of our lives. We're different people now," Joe said.

He says the grief is overwhelming, but says it's better than the terror they lived in last week, not knowing where Megan was or what happened to her.

The community that stepped up to search for Megan is now paying their respects to her memory, leaving candles, pictures, and stuffed animals at a memorial organized for her by her family.

"Thank you, everybody, for coming out. The outpouring of love and support has just been overwhelming," Joe said while addressing a crowd gathered in the snow of Boulder Canyon on Monday.

Megan's family is finding comfort in the arms of loved ones and the knowledge that Megan is at peace.

"I believe that Megan is in a better place. I'm kind of a spiritual guy, and I've had signs that Megan is okay, and that's making me okay," Joe said.

Joe Trussell speaks about his daughter Megan at a vigil after her body was found in Boulder Canyon on Saturday. CBS

He says the family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they've received from all over the world.

"I feel so grateful and so blessed to have so many people that care about us," he said. "The best way that I can help Megan is to show grace and love to everyone who has shown us so much grace and love."

"It's a terrible thing that happened, but the best thing that we can do to honor her is to get better, to find out what happened," he said to the crowd.

He's confident Boulder County investigators will find out what happened to his daughter.

"Let the professionals do their job," he said.

While he never got to take Megan to that last dinner, he knows she knows how much she's loved.

"I told that girl I loved her every chance I got," Joe said. "There was not a moment that she doubted how devoted we were to her or how much we loved her. She's a good kid."

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is investigating Megan's death.

"We understand the community's concerns and are committed to gathering all relevant facts," the sheriff's office said on Monday. Right now, it's too soon to determine her cause of death, but the Boulder County Coroner's Office is expected to release that information soon.

If you saw Megan in recent days or know anything about the case, you can call the tip line at 303-492-6666.