Deputies recover body matching description of missing University of Colorado Boulder student

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

On Saturday Boulder County deputies recovered the body of a woman matching the description of a University of Colorado Boulder student who went missing last week.

Deputies recover woman's body from Boulder Canyon Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers notified the sheriff's office that they found the body of a woman near the 40-mile marker of Boulder Canyon around 10:41 a.m. Authorities said the woman matches the description of 18-year-old Megan Trussell, who went missing from her residence hall on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The sheriff's office said the woman's identification is pending confirmation from the coroner's office, as well as the cause and manner of her death.

Deputies recover woman's body from Boulder Canyon Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said the woman's body was difficult to reach, requiring first responders to rappel and conduct a technical evacuation. Boulder Canyon Drive was temporarily closed for the safety of first responders due to hazardous conditions created by the weather.

