Coroner confirms body found in Boulder Canyon was that of 18-year-old University of Colorado student

The Boulder County coroner on Tuesday identified the body of a woman found in Boulder Canyon over the weekend as 18-year-old Megan Trussell. The University of Colorado Boulder student was reported missing last week.

A memorial was set up in Boulder Canyon to remember Megan Trussell. CBS

Boulder County officials announced the discovery of the body in unincorporated Boulder County on Saturday and conducted an autopsy on Tuesday. So far, they have not released a cause of death. They said they don't believe the case involves any sort of threat to the community.

Trussell was reported missing to the university's police department on Wednesday.

"The Boulder County Coroner's Office will conduct additional testing as part of their normal autopsy process. The final cause and manner of death will be determined by the Boulder County Coroner's Office once all studies have been completed," county officials wrote in a news release.

Trussell's father said that her death has left the family with "grief will last the rest of our lives."

A memorial that was set up by Trussell's family near the location where she was found features photos of her, balloons, candles and stuffed animals.

The last time that anyone has reported to police that they saw Trussell alive was on Feb. 9. Anyone who has information they think might help investigators about her actions on that day -- or other information that could be helpful -- is asked to email BCSOtips@bouldercounty.gov.