Police investigating after University of Colorado Boulder student goes missing

By Christa Swanson

University of Colorado Boulder police and the FBI are looking for information on a student missing since Sunday.

According to police, Megan Trussell was last seen at her residence hall on Feb. 9. She was wearing a blue-grey jacket, dark-colored yoga pants, and white platform sneakers.

The CU police department asked that anyone with information on where Trussell may be to contact them at (303) 492-6666 about case #2025-0291.

