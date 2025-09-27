Colorado mountain towns will see perfect weather conditions as they greet fall colors lovers

Warm and dry to start the weekend in the Denver metro area

Warm and dry to start the weekend in the Denver metro area

Warm and dry to start the weekend in the Denver metro area

This weekend is a great time to get to Colorado's high country for some leaf peeping, if you don't mind fighting some traffic. Saturday and Sunday will be peak colors for a lot of the mountain towns and temperatures will be pretty perfect, in the 60s and 70s.



Ann Graczyk captured this photo on Sept. 17, 2025, while on a fall train ride on the Leadville Railroad. Ann Graczyk

Across the Denver metro area, expect high temperatures on Saturday in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The Front Range will stay dry Saturday with rain showers and storms sticking to the higher elevations, with the majority of the wet weather hanging over the southeastern corner of the state.

Storms will become more widespread Sunday across the western half of the state with just a slight chance that a storm or two could roll over the Denver metro area.

Conditions will be pretty similar Monday with mountain storms and a slight chance we could see a thunderstorm over Denver in the afternoon and early evening. That means if you are heading to the Broncos game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High, you could have some wet weather for tailgating and the beginning of the game.