Best times, days in Colorado to go leaf peeping to avoid traffic

Thousands of people will be out and about leaf peeping in Colorado this weekend. Our team of meteorologists says it is the perfect time to watch the leaves change color. Our beautiful state offers the perfect places to check them out.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, also known as CDOT, is offering the best times to be on the road to check it out. Last weekend, Sept. 19 through Sept. 21, traffic peaked at 6 p.m. on Friday, although speeds at Floyd Hill were in the single digits from noon until 7 p.m. Peak traffic on Saturday occurred between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday traffic was slow most of the day, with the peak at 11 a.m.

Fall colors start peaking on Kenosha Pass in Park County, Colorado on Friday, September 20, 2024. Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

CDOT says that based on data from the same weekend in 2024, traffic volumes were among the highest of the fall season. At the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels, CDOT had to meter traffic for 11.5 hours, from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m., to keep vehicles moving safely. Peak volumes at the tunnels hit nearly 3,000 vehicles per hour at noon. The long return home for mountain travelers headed eastbound extended well past 10 p.m.

Traffic is expected to be at its busiest along the I-70 Mountain Corridor, Highway 285 between South Park and Denver, and Kenosha Pass. CDOT asked drivers to remember that everyone wants to see the leaves along with you, so be patient on the roads.

"We are anticipating a lot of people in the higher elevations," Rod Mead, Traffic Operations Manager, CDOT. "A lot of hotels are booked solid. A lot of campgrounds have been reserved. There's not going to be a lot of space because everybody wants to see this happen."

Fall colors seen at Guanella Pass in Georgetown, Colorado on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

What drivers should know for the weekend:

• Expect heavy traffic heading westbound late morning through early afternoon and eastbound from late morning well into the evening.

• Leave early or late in the day to avoid the worst congestion.

• Be cautious when seeking alternate routes, as local roads such as Guanella Pass cannot accommodate interstate-level traffic.

• Pack patience and allow extra travel time - delays are inevitable.

• Check COtrip.org or download the COtrip Planner app to stay up to date on travel conditions.

• Visit GoI70.com to check the traffic forecast for this weekend.



Leaf Peeping Safety Tips:

• Be aware of vehicles traveling at lower speeds

• Watch for vehicles pulling off the roadway or parked along the road

• Find safe, designated areas to park

• Drivers, be aware of pedestrians out of their vehicles taking photos

• Pedestrians, watch out for passing vehicles