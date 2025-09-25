Colorado fall foliage at peak this weekend with perfect leaf-peeping weather

Saturday's weather looks nearly perfect for leaf-peeping with warm, dry, and mostly sunny conditions.

Leaves in Colorado's high country are nearing their fall-color peak as cooler weather settles in.

Emily St Ruth took this photo on Kebler Pass (not far from Crested Butte) on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. Emily St Ruth

Colorado's high country is showing off this weekend as fall colors reach their peak. Golden aspens are lighting up the landscape from Aspen and Breckenridge to Crested Butte, Creede, and Pagosa Springs.

This year's color change is running about five to ten days ahead of schedule, depending on elevation, and many mountain valleys are now glowing with a mix of gold, orange, and red.

CBS

Highs will reach the upper 70s along the Front Range on Saturday. Sunday brings another warm day, but spotty afternoon storms are possible in the mountains with just a slight chance they drift into the Denver metro area. Of the two days, Saturday is the better day to get out across the Front Range and high country (from a weather perspective).

CBS

For those chasing fall colors, this road trip is one to consider.

The Colorado Department of Transportation sent out a notice to drivers warning them that traffic could get heavy in certain parts of the mountains over the weekend, particularly the I-70 Mountain Corridor. They said it's likely there will be "extreme backups" on Guanella Pass and metering at the Eisenhower Tunnel. They provide more specifics in a YouTube video.