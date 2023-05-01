Watch CBS News
Local News

DMV offices in Colorado unable to issue driver licenses in person on Monday

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

DMV offices in Colorado were unable to issue driver licenses on Monday. The Colorado Department of Revenue tweeted about the delay on Monday morning. 

The tweet read in part, "We are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible. In the meantime, please use http://mydmv.colorado.gov to complete transactions. Thank you for your patience."

It is unclear what caused the outage or how long it will last. 

A similar situation happened in March that prevented DMV offices from issuing driver licenses in person due to technical issues

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 10:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.