DMV offices in Colorado unable to issue driver licenses in person on Monday

DMV offices in Colorado were unable to issue driver licenses on Monday. The Colorado Department of Revenue tweeted about the delay on Monday morning.

The tweet read in part, "We are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible. In the meantime, please use http://mydmv.colorado.gov to complete transactions. Thank you for your patience."

🚨ALERT: @CO_DMV offices statewide are currently unable to issue licenses in person. We are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible. In the meantime, please use https://t.co/7yXNakOpSn to complete transactions. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/wMBKdA0xdt — CO Dept. of Revenue (@CO_Revenue) May 1, 2023

It is unclear what caused the outage or how long it will last.

A similar situation happened in March that prevented DMV offices from issuing driver licenses in person due to technical issues.