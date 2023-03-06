DMV offices in Colorado unable to issue driver licenses due to technical issue
DMV offices in Colorado were unable to issue driver licenses on Monday because of a technical issue. The Colorado Department of Revenue tweeted that those who have an appointment scheduled for Monday, March 6 are urged to reschedule.
The technical issue was impacting all DMV offices across the state. The technical issue is apparently preventing the offices from accessing online services.
Technical crews are working on the problem and "hope to resolve it as quickly as possible" according to the DMV.
