DMV offices in Colorado unable to issue driver licenses due to technical issue

DMV offices in Colorado were unable to issue driver licenses on Monday because of a technical issue. The Colorado Department of Revenue tweeted that those who have an appointment scheduled for Monday, March 6 are urged to reschedule.

The technical issue was impacting all DMV offices across the state. The technical issue is apparently preventing the offices from accessing online services.

🚨@CO_DMV is currently reaching out to Coloradans who have an appointment at a State Driver License Office today to reschedule their appointment or offer alternative services due to a technical issue impacting all state driver license offices. https://t.co/YU4Oe4Aith pic.twitter.com/lN7gbFAqnr — CO Dept. of Revenue (@CO_Revenue) March 6, 2023

Technical crews are working on the problem and "hope to resolve it as quickly as possible" according to the DMV.