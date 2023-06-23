Denver police arrest third suspect allegedly connected to 20th and Market Street shooting

Video shows suspect in Market Street shooting being taken into custody

The Denver Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody Friday for their alleged connection to a shooting that occurred on 20th and Market Street. The incident occurred when thousands of fans poured into the streets of LoDo to celebrate the Nuggets' NBA Finals victory.

RELEASE: #Denver Police Arrest Suspect in 20th and Market Shooting pic.twitter.com/851e2YAD7B — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 23, 2023

According to authorities, on June 13 at approximately 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 of Market Street. 10 people reportedly suffered gunshot injuries, including one suspect.

DPD says preliminary information indicated there was an altercation that led up to the shooting. Two individuals were taken into custody on June 13 for their alleged connection to the shooting, including the suspect that was hit by gunfire.

Ricardo Vazquez was taken into custody by DPD for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance, while Raoul Jones was arrested for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous Offender.

Through DPD's investigation that continued, detectives identified Kenneth Blakely, 24, as an additional suspect in the incident.

Blakely was taken into custody by DPD on Friday and is being held for investigation of of attempted first-degree murder.

DPD says per standard protocol, the Denver District Attorney's Office will make a final determination on charges for all individuals.