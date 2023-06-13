Watch CBS News
Denver shooting: 10 shot, 3 in critical condition as Nuggets fans celebrate in LoDo

By Joel Hillan

Ten people were shot, including the gunman in Denver around 12:30 Tuesday morning as thousands of fans poured into the streets of LoDo to celebrate the Nuggets' NBA Finals victory.  Denver police say three of those victims are in critical condition. They believe the other victims, as well as the suspect, have non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they have taken the suspect into custody. 

The shootings took place in the area of 20th and Market Streets. Market St. remains closed from 20th to 22nd Streets while police continue what they call a complex investigation.

