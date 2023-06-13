Watch CBS News
Nuggets fans spill into the streets of LoDo after Denver wins NBA Championship

Thousands of Nuggets fans spilled onto the streets of LoDo after Denver won Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Heat 94-89 at Ball Arena on Monday night. It's the first-ever NBA Championship for the team. 

Championship-level excitement has been building since the Nuggets won the Western Conference Finals with a sweep against the Lakers. 

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the crowds as they celebrated in the streets. Some climbed light poles and streets signs as they continued to cheer and rally behind their team. 

On Monday, fans packed the streets near 20th and Market for blocks beyond as they celebrated the first-ever NBA Championship. 

The City of Denver will host a parade downtown on Thursday, June 15 to celebrate the Denver Nuggets.

