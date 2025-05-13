What to know about the release of the full 2025 Denver Broncos NFL schedule

Excitement surrounds the announcement of 2 of the games in the Denver Broncos 2025 schedule

The release of the full Denver Broncos 2025 schedule will take place on Wednesday evening. While two of the games have been revealed, the 15 other game dates and kickoff times so far are a secret and will likely continue to be up until or close to the release at 6 p.m. However, the team is already aware of who each of their opponents will be and, as of Tuesday morning, they now know where all of the games will be played.

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on October 13, 2024. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

Denver is also now aware that this year, they will have nine home games that will be played in Colorado and eight away games.

The Broncos games that have been confirmed

On Monday, the Broncos announced that they will be playing the Chiefs on Christmas Day. The Thursday primetime game will take place in Kansas City. Kickoff will be at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time, and it will be streamed on Prime Video.

"The Broncos have not won in Kansas City since September of 2015," said CBS Colorado's Romi Bean. "Now they have won two of their last three against the Chiefs. The Broncos have a really good chance to take control of the AFC West this year. This could be a game where they're playing for the division."

Then, on Tuesday, the team revealed that their Week 6 game will be against the New York Jets and it will take place in London, England, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It will be played on Sunday, Oct. 12, and will air on NFL Network, and it will begin at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time and the Jets will be the host team.

Bean says Denver fans will likely come out in force for the game -- fans who live in Europe as well as America.

"Broncos Country really travels well," Bean said.

Division and out-of-division matchups

Every year, the Broncos face their AFC West opponents twice -- once on the road and once at home. So, each year, games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Las Vegas Raiders make up nearly half of Denver's schedule.

This season, the other opponents largely will be from two divisions the Broncos are not in: the AFC South and NFC East. Here are those eight opponents:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Those eight games, plus the six in-division AFC West games, leave the Broncos with three more opponents. They are:

The Bengals (who finished in third place in their division last year, like the Broncos did in theirs), from the AFC North

The Jets (third in the AFC East)

The Green Bay Packers (third in the NFC North)

Denver knows where it will be traveling to in 2025

We already covered that the Denver Broncos will be playing away games against each of their three division foes. So: get ready for games in LA, KC, and Vegas.

This season, the Broncos will also have to travel to the following locations (in addition to London) for road games: Houston, Indianapolis, Philly, and DC.

Primetime games, holiday games, and overseas games

The biggest guessing game each year before the official NFL schedule release is who will be scheduled for which primetime games. The Thursday, Sunday night, and Monday night games that appear during the season create weekly imbalances and can lead to some very short turnarounds from one game to the next -- and then some longer stretches without a game.

Will the up-and-coming Broncos be rewarded with multiple primetime games this season after overachieving in their second year under head coach Sean Payton? It feels like there's a good chance.

The NFL now has numerous games each season that are played overseas, and with the Jets game, the Broncos are playing in their second in four years. The last time the Broncos faced a team outside the United States was on Oct. 30, 2022, when they beat Jacksonville in London.

Bye Weeks

Another key thing to pay attention to with the Broncos' schedule release is when they will get a bye week. Will it be early in the season or late? Or right smack dab in the middle?

Last year, the Broncos had their bye week during the first full week of December.